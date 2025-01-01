© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
white text reading Stronger togethe rnow more than ever

Rockin' at the Buffalo AKG 2025: The Beaches

Join us on Saturday, June 14, for a celebration of music, community, and our neighbors to the North, featuring The Beaches with special guests The Trews and Menno Versteeg of Hollerado.
On the left: poster for Rockin at the AKG 2025. On the right: The Beaches sitting on the toilet of a graffitied single stall bathroom

The Buffalo AKG is turning up the volume with Rockin’ 2025! Join us on Saturday, June 14, for a celebration of music, community, and our neighbors to the North, featuring The Beaches with special guests The Trews and Menno Versteeg of Hollerado. Enjoy an unparalleled experience of Canadian rock music in the uniquely intimate setting of the Buffalo AKG’s campus, brought to you in partnership with Buffalo Toronto Public Media.

Saturday, June 14

5pm

Buffalo AKG Art Museum
1285 Elmwood Ave
Buffalo, NY 14222