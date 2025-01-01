Rockin' at the Buffalo AKG 2025: The Beaches

The Buffalo AKG is turning up the volume with Rockin’ 2025! Join us on Saturday, June 14, for a celebration of music, community, and our neighbors to the North, featuring The Beaches with special guests The Trews and Menno Versteeg of Hollerado. Enjoy an unparalleled experience of Canadian rock music in the uniquely intimate setting of the Buffalo AKG’s campus, brought to you in partnership with Buffalo Toronto Public Media.