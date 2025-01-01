BTPM The Bridge Music Meeting
Calling all music lovers and radio enthusiasts. BTPM The Bridge is back at Mr. Goodbar with another Music Meeting! You have the opportunity to vote on new releases, rediscover old favorites, and share your top suggestions with us, all while mingling with fellow music lovers!
This FREE event will kick off at 6:00pm, check-in starts at 5:30pm. Upon check-in, you will be entered for a chance to win some prizes throughout.
Enjoy some free pizza and wings and your first drink of choice is on us!
YOU MUST REGISTER ON EVENTBRITE TO ATTEND!! THERE WILL BE A CHECK-IN AT THE DOOR!