© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
BTPM Meat Raffle Extravaganza

Join us on Friday, May 16th at BTPM's studio for our very first LIVE MEAT RAFFLE EVENT! Doors @ 6pm, First spin @7pm!
black background, white illustrations of different meats, BTPM logo and white text reading BTPM MEAT RAFFLE

IT'S A PUBLIC MEDIA MEAT EXTRAVAGANZA!

Let's get fired up for Buffalo Toronto Public Media's FIRST MEAT RAFFLE EVENT!

Grab your group and get ready to have some fun! What better way to kick off the weekend than winning a variety of meats and other tasty treats? Plus, don't miss out on our other speciatly prizes!

Doors open at 6pm, First Spin at 7pm!

Unlimited beer & water included with the purchase of your ticket. Tables of 10 and single tickets available for purchase. This event is limited to ages 21 and up.

Bring snacks for your table and a cooler for winnings! It'll be a sizzlin' good time.

YOU MUST REGISTER THROUGH EVENTBRITE TO ATTEND!!

Friday, May 16

Doors at 6pm

Buffalo Toronto Public Media
140 Lower Terrace
Downtown Buffalo

REGISTER TO ATTEND

FREE PARKING

BTPM is conveniently located in downtown Buffalo at 140 Lower Terrace, near the I-190. The entrance to our parking lot is on Charles Street (also known as "Mark Russell Alley").