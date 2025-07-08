BTPM Classical Live on Stage: Celebrating The Raschèr Duo

Please join BTPM Classical Live on Stage as we present The Raschèr Duo on Tuesday, July 8, 2025 at 7pm.

The Raschèr Duo, father-daughter saxophonists Sigurd & Carina Raschèr, have performed throughout North America and Europe in the 1950s -1970s. Having given voice to the saxophone in concert music, they founded the Raschèr Saxophone Quartet. This program will focus on works performed by Sigurd and Carina Raschèr. The performers include saxophonists Michael Hernandez and Jacob Swanson, with pianist Alison d’Amato.

This event is free and includes a post-concert Q&A and light refreshments. You must register through Eventbrite to attend.

Free parking is available in our parking lot located off of Charles Street.