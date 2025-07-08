© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

BTPM Classical Live on Stage: Celebrating The Raschèr Duo

Please join us on Tuesday, July 8 at 7pm for an evening of Saxophone Music with the father-daughter Raschèr Duo.
Black grand piano against a black background. In white text, from top to bottom: BTPM Classical logo with LIVE ON STAGE beneath it. CELEBRATING THE RASCHèR DUO followed by PRESENTED BY Buffalo Erie County Public Library logo and the Cullen Foundation logo.

Please join BTPM Classical Live on Stage as we present The Raschèr Duo on Tuesday, July 8, 2025 at 7pm.

The Raschèr Duo, father-daughter saxophonists Sigurd & Carina Raschèr, have performed throughout North America and Europe in the 1950s -1970s. Having given voice to the saxophone in concert music, they founded the Raschèr Saxophone Quartet. This program will focus on works performed by Sigurd and Carina Raschèr. The performers include saxophonists Michael Hernandez and Jacob Swanson, with pianist Alison d’Amato.

This event is free and includes a post-concert Q&A and light refreshments. You must register through Eventbrite to attend.

Free parking is available in our parking lot located off of Charles Street.

YOUR Buffalo and Erie County Public Library is a proud sponsor of Live on Stage

Buffalo Erie County Public Library logo

Live on Stage Series is funded by:

Cullen Foundation Logo

Tuesday, July 8
7pm (Doors @ 6:30pm)
Buffalo Toronto Public Media
140 Lower Terrace
Downtown Buffalo

FREE PARKING

BTPM is conveniently located in downtown Buffalo at 140 Lower Terrace, near the I-190. The entrance to our parking lot is on Charles Street (also known as "Mark Russell Alley").