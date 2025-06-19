BTPM Classical Live on Stage: Velvet Voices/Vintage Vibes

Please join BTPM Classical Live on Stage for a walk down memory lane as we present Velvet Voices/Vintage Vibes: An afternoon of Music and Memories for Older Adults on Thursday, June 19, 2025 at 2pm.

Presented by YOUR Buffalo & Erie County Public Library - Profoundly Public and the Cullen Foundation.

Velvet Voices/Vintage Vibes: An afternoon of Music and Memories for Older Adults will feature performances from Sinatra & More with Mark Swarts, The Abel-Basil Cabaret performing favorite songs from yesteryear and The Friends of Harmony Barbershop Chorus. Join us for the sounds of barbershop harmony, the smooth notes of Sinatra, and your favorites from The Great American Songbook during an afternoon of musical memories.

This event is free and includes a post-concert Q&A and light refreshments. You must register through Eventbrite to attend.

Free Parking is available in our parking lot located off of Charles Street

