BTPM Classical Live on Stage: Velvet Voices/Vintage Vibes
Please join BTPM Classical Live on Stage for a walk down memory lane as we present Velvet Voices/Vintage Vibes: An afternoon of Music and Memories for Older Adults on Thursday, June 19, 2025 at 2pm.
Presented by YOUR Buffalo & Erie County Public Library - Profoundly Public and the Cullen Foundation.
Velvet Voices/Vintage Vibes: An afternoon of Music and Memories for Older Adults will feature performances from Sinatra & More with Mark Swarts, The Abel-Basil Cabaret performing favorite songs from yesteryear and The Friends of Harmony Barbershop Chorus. Join us for the sounds of barbershop harmony, the smooth notes of Sinatra, and your favorites from The Great American Songbook during an afternoon of musical memories.
This event is free and includes a post-concert Q&A and light refreshments. You must register through Eventbrite to attend.
Free Parking is available in our parking lot located off of Charles Street
Thursday June 19
2pm (Doors @ 1:30pm)
Buffalo Toronto Public Media
140 Lower Terrace
Downtown Buffalo
BTPM is conveniently located in downtown Buffalo at 140 Lower Terrace, near the I-190. The entrance to our parking lot is on Charles Street (also known as "Mark Russell Alley").