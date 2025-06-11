BTPM Classical Live on Stage: Suzanne Fatta: Premiere

Please join BTPM Classical Live on Stage as we present Suzanne Fatta: Premiere on Wednesday, June 11, 2025 at 7pm presented by YOUR Buffalo & Erie County Public Library - Profoundly Public.

Join contralto Suzanne Fatta as she returns from Sicily for her second Classical Live On Stage appearance. Most of the music was written for and commissioned by Suzanne specifically for her unique voice and acting skills. She’ll be joined by collaborative pianist, Ivan Docenko for an unforgettable evening of songs, extended vocal techniques, and aleatoric wackiness!

This event is free and includes a post-concert Q&A and light refreshments. You must register through Eventbrite to attend.

Free Parking is available in our parking lot located off of Charles Street