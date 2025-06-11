BTPM Classical Live on Stage: Suzanne Fatta: Premiere
Please join BTPM Classical Live on Stage as we present Suzanne Fatta: Premiere on Wednesday, June 11, 2025 at 7pm presented by YOUR Buffalo & Erie County Public Library - Profoundly Public.
Join contralto Suzanne Fatta as she returns from Sicily for her second Classical Live On Stage appearance. Most of the music was written for and commissioned by Suzanne specifically for her unique voice and acting skills. She’ll be joined by collaborative pianist, Ivan Docenko for an unforgettable evening of songs, extended vocal techniques, and aleatoric wackiness!
This event is free and includes a post-concert Q&A and light refreshments. You must register through Eventbrite to attend.
Free Parking is available in our parking lot located off of Charles Street
YOUR Buffalo and Erie County Public Library is a proud sponsor of Live on Stage
Wednesday June 11
7pm (Doors @ 6:30pm)
Buffalo Toronto Public Media
140 Lower Terrace
Downtown Buffalo
REGISTER TO ATTEND
FREE PARKING
BTPM is conveniently located in downtown Buffalo at 140 Lower Terrace, near the I-190. The entrance to our parking lot is on Charles Street (also known as "Mark Russell Alley").