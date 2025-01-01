Free Screening of Defying Death on the Atlantic
Please join us for a preview screening of the one-hour documentary DEFYING DEATH ON THE ATLANTIC, Wednesday, May 14 at 5:30pm at Buffalo Toronto Public Media.
This is a free event, however, you must register to attend. Parking is free in our gated lot.
SCHEDULE
5:30-6pm — Light refreshments
6-7pm — Film screening
7-7:30pm — Panel discussion with Chad Miller, participant and survivor of the race
Absolutely gripping! I was at the edge of my seat! What these men endured is truly unbelievable. I had to remind myself to breathe throughout!Aleks Malejs, Certified Addiction Recovery Coach and Peer Advocate
Narrated by William Fichtner, an actor well known for roles in The Perfect Storm, Heat and Black Hawk Down, it tells the harrowing story of four veterans competing in an extreme race to cross the Atlantic in a rowboat. They set out to raise awareness for veteran mental health, PTSD, and veteran suicide, and when their boat capsizes, the team ends up fighting for their lives. With footage of the race, sinking life raft, and a miraculous rescue, the film is an adventure that tells a story of hope, teamwork, and healing.
This preview is generously sponsored by West Herr Auto Group and Buffalo Toronto Public Media.
Wednesday, May 14
5:30pm
Buffalo Toronto Public Media
140 Lower Terrace
Downtown Buffalo
REGISTER TO ATTEND
FREE PARKING
Buffalo Toronto Public Media is conveniently located in downtown Buffalo at 140 Lower Terrace, near the I-190. The entrance to our parking lot is on Charles Street (also known as "Mark Russell Alley").