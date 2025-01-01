Charles DeGlopper: An American Hero Screening

About the Film

Private First Class Charles Neilans DeGlopper (30 November 1921 - 9 June 1944) was a U.S. Army soldier who was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor, the U.S. military's highest award for valor, for his heroic actions and self-sacrifice during World War II. Charles Neilans DeGlopper was born to Charles Leonard and Mary Neilans DeGlopper on 30 November 1921 in Grand Island, NY. In June 1941, Charles graduated from Tonawanda High School in Grand Island. He entered the U.S. Army in November 1942 and trained at Camp Croft, SC. In April 1943 he was deployed overseas where he served in North Africa, Sicily, Italy and France. On 9 June 1944 at La Fière, France, DeGlopper's heroic actions helped his unit obtain a highly important tactical victory in the Normandy Campaign. For his actions on 28 February 1945, he was recommended for the Medal of Honor by Captain Wayne W. Pierce, Commanding Officer of Company C, 325th Glider Infantry. Producer: Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9249 and the American Legion Post 1346