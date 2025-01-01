Carl the Collector Family Screening Event

Join Buffalo Toronto Public Media and the Fort Erie Public Library on Saturday, September 13 at 1pm for a delightful family event as we celebrate the PBS KIDS show, Carl the Collector!

Enjoy episodes "The Plushie Collection and The Bouncy Ball Collection”! We will also have engaging, hands-on activities related to Carl and PBS KIDS giveaways!

This event is free, but registration is encouraged.

ABOUT CARL THE COLLECTOR

The new PBS KIDS animated series CARL THE COLLECTOR follows Carl, a warm-hearted raccoon who loves collecting things. Carl’s attention to detail, distinctive way of looking at the world, and extensive collections help him solve problems around Fuzzytown with his friends, Sheldon, Lotta, Nico, Arugula and Forrest. His best friend Sheldon is a beaver with a knack for looking out for the underdog. Lotta the fox is a quiet, self-assured musician who, like Carl, is autistic. Nico and Arugula are twin bunny sisters with opposite approaches to obstacles and opportunities. And Forrest, a hyperactive squirrel with a tree nut allergy, is always up for an adventure. The series will debut in both English and Spanish. The target age group is 4-8.