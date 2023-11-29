© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Driving While Black

Driving While Black

BTPM NPR analyzed three years of traffic stop receipts issued by the Buffalo Police Department and found that Black drivers are over 3x more likely to be pulled over compared to white drivers. Despite making up just a third of the population of the city, over half of the stop receipts in the dataset were issued to Black drivers. In 22% of cases, officers are not properly recording the race of those they stop, as required by the city’s Right to Know Law. This series includes the original and follow-up reporting from that story.