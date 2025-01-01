Corporate Matching Gifts

We are grateful to the following companies that have generously matched employee/retiree gifts to BTPM:

Ace, ADP, Aetna, Abbott Laboratories, Air Products, Akzo Nobel, Allied Signal, American Refining Group, Apple, Arco, AT&T, Avaya, Aventis, Axa Foundation, Bank of America, Baxter, Boeing, The BP, Bristol-Meyers, Buffalo News, Champion, Chase Manhattan, Chevron, CIGNA, CitiGroup, Citizens Bank, CNA, Colgate Palmolive, Cooper, Corning, EcoLab, Eli Lilly, Exxon-Mobil, Fidelity, Gannett, Geico, GE Foundation, General Mills, Global Impact, Graphic Control, Home Depot, Honeywell, IBM, Ingram-Micro, John Hancock, Johnson & Johnson, J.P. Morgan Chase, Key Foundation, LexisNexis, Lucent Technologies, Macy’s, Manulife Financial, Maytag, Mattel, Merck, Merrill Lynch, Microsoft, Mobil Foundation, Motorola, Mereck, McGraw Hill, McKinsey & Company, Mutual of New York, National Fuel, National Starch & Chemical, Niagara Mohawk, Norfolk Southern, Norton, Novartis, NRG Global, Olin, Oxy Petroleum, Pfizer, Phelps Dodge, Pitney Bowes, PNC, Prudential, Quest Diagnostics, RJ Reynolds, St. Gobain, SBC Foundation, Special Metals, Telecordia Technologies, Traveler’s Foundation, UBS, United Way, UPS, Verizon, Wachovia, Walmart, West Group, and Westinghouse

Don’t see your employer on our list of companies that have matched gifts in the past? Ask your Human Resources department if your company can join this list!

If you have questions about Buffalo Toronto Public Media’s Matching Gift Program, please refer to the BTPM Support Portal . To mail your matching gift forms, please use the following addresses:

Membership – Matching Gifts

Buffalo Toronto Public Media

PO Box 1263

Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Membership – Matching Gifts

Buffalo Toronto Public Media

PO Box 399

Fort Erie, ON L2A 5N1