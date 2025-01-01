Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

How can I find out what's on BTPM PBS, BTPM Create or BTPM PBS KIDS?

Visit our TV schedules page for complete, up-to-date daily listings.

How do I find out if a show will repeat?

Your best bet, if you know the title of the program, is to look it up on the search section of our website. Our website has our most up to date listings. If you don't find the program you are seeking you contact Audience Services. We'll let you know if we are repeating that program.

How do I find a piece of music I heard on BTPM Classical?

Search the playlist on the BTPM Classical page.

How can I find a news story I heard on BTPM NPR?

For local stories from our award-winning BTPM NPR news team, click here. For other stories from NPR programs choose a program from our Radio Schedules page, and then link through to the program’s website for current and archived stories.

Why does the background music in some of your programs overpower the actors speaking?

Many home televisions have relatively low fidelity speakers that accentuate upper mid-range and high frequencies, and dampen the mid-audio range, which is where the human voice generally resides. Most televisions do not provide a wide enough dynamic range to always maintain a distinct separation between music and voices. In contrast, program producers and editors work in studios outfitted with the best, high fidelity sound systems, and they balance the voices and music on their programs based on that high fidelity. Many modern TV sets offer controls that may improve your listening experience if you find the music too loud. For example, switching from “stereo” to “mono,” or disabling the “surround sound” feature can often help dampen the low and high frequencies where the music is, which may then allow you to hear the voices more clearly.

Why do I hear an extra voice describing things that happen on the programs? How do I make it stop?

If you hear an extra voice describing scenes, then you have activated the SAP (Secondary Audio Program) function of your television or digital converter box. The SAP allows broadcaster to transmit additional audio services like DVS (Descriptive Video Service), which makes visual media accessible to people who are blind or visually impaired by providing descriptive narration of key visual elements in programs. On some programs, a Spanish language track is broadcast over the SAP. To turn off the SAP and return to normal broadcast audio, look for a button on your remote control labeled “Audio,” “SAP,” or “MTS,” and cycle through by repeatedly pressing the button until normal audio is restored. In some cases, the SAP is accessed through an on-screen menu. Look for the audio prompt. Once you get there you will usually have options for Mono, Stereo, or SAP. Select stereo, and the normal audio from the program should return. Because each television or digital converter box implements the SAP differently, we recommend referencing your owner’s manual by looking in the index under “SAP” or “Secondary Audio Program” for instructions on how to enable/disable its function.

I’ve always wanted to volunteer my time at Buffalo Toronto Public Media. How do I sign up?

Contact the Volunteer Department at (716) 845-7025, email volunteers@btpm.org or complete our Volunteer Registration Form. You can also find a lot of information about volunteering in the Volunteer section of our website.

Where can I get help with a question or issue with my Membership? (Need to update your credit card or banking information, change your email or mailing address, renew, switch to a sustaining membership, or have a question about thank you gifts, BTPM Passport, etc.)

You can reach out to us through our Membership Support Portal anytime or by phone (716)-845-7038 or 1-800-678-1873). Our business hours at 9am-5pm, Monday thru Friday. Your telephone call may be answered by voice mail during peak business hours. Please leave your name and telephone number, and your call will be returned as soon as possible.

Can I watch programs online?

Many of the programs that you see on BTPM PBS are available for a limited period of time at video.btpm.org. BTPM PBS Passport is the member benefit that provides you with extended access to an on-demand library of quality local and national public television programming. With access to tens of thousands of hours of your favorite programs, BTPM PBS Passport allows you to watch even more episodes of your favorites, including full seasons of many current and past series. Learn more here.

Can you livestream the television channels?

Yes! Note: Due to program rights restrictions the live stream is only available to viewers in the Western New York region.

BTPM PBS Livestream

BTPM PBS KIDS Livestream

BTPM Create Livestream

Can the radio stations be streamed?

You can stream BTPM Classical, BTPM NPR, BTPM The Bridge, and Radio Bilingüe by using livestream player at the top of our website! Simply click "All Streams" and select your desired station! Streaming is also available through our BTPM Listen app. Download for free to your smart phone and tablet in the iTunes or Google Play store today!

I live in Canada, why can't I view all your content on demand?

While over-the-air broadcasts reach beyond US borders into Canada and Mexico, online video is subject to geo-filtering, which restricts the areas that can view PBS content. PBS is legally obligated to ensure each program does not exceed its granted rights, which unfortunately eliminates international streaming ability for some PBS programs in Canada and elsewhere.

We regret not being able to offer all our content online to our supporters.

Many of our BTPM PBS Productions do include streaming rights to Canada! Search through the Local Videos on video.btpm.org.