Sound Barriers

Black and white SOUND BARRIERS logo with BTPM THE BRIDGE logo in the bottom left corner

The music industry is constantly evolving, facing challenges that often go unnoticed. That’s where Sound Barriers, a short interview series from The Bridge, comes in. We’re breaking it all down—unpacking how the music business navigates shifting policies, economic pressures and an ever-changing landscape. First up, we’re diving deep into tariffs and their ripple effect on artists, labels and fans.

Episodes:
  • Sound Barriers: Anna Kapechuk
    Anna Kapechuk joins us to discuss how border policies and touring costs could discourage Canadian artists from performing in the U.S.—and what that means for cities like Buffalo. From concert routing to restaurant revenue, she unpacks how these decisions ripple through local economies and cultural life.
  • Sound Barriers: Kasador
    Touring the U.S. as a Canadian band comes at a steep price—costly visas, hidden fees, and digital barriers that make breaking through even harder. In this episode, Kasador unpacks the financial and social media challenges of reaching audiences across the border.
  • Sound Barriers: Steven Dean
    Episode Two features Steven Dean, a leading expert on taxation, philanthropy, and social enterprise, whose scholarship and advocacy have influenced global tax policy and U.S. legislation. Bentley and Steven take a deeper dive into the finer details of tariffs.
  • Sound Barriers: Donny Kutzbach
    Episode One of Sound Barriers features a conversation with Donny Kutzbach, co-owner of Town Ballroom and Funtime Presents.