Sound Barriers
The music industry is constantly evolving, facing challenges that often go unnoticed. That’s where Sound Barriers, a short interview series from The Bridge, comes in. We’re breaking it all down—unpacking how the music business navigates shifting policies, economic pressures and an ever-changing landscape. First up, we’re diving deep into tariffs and their ripple effect on artists, labels and fans.
Episodes:
Anna Kapechuk joins us to discuss how border policies and touring costs could discourage Canadian artists from performing in the U.S.—and what that means for cities like Buffalo. From concert routing to restaurant revenue, she unpacks how these decisions ripple through local economies and cultural life.
Touring the U.S. as a Canadian band comes at a steep price—costly visas, hidden fees, and digital barriers that make breaking through even harder. In this episode, Kasador unpacks the financial and social media challenges of reaching audiences across the border.
Episode Two features Steven Dean, a leading expert on taxation, philanthropy, and social enterprise, whose scholarship and advocacy have influenced global tax policy and U.S. legislation. Bentley and Steven take a deeper dive into the finer details of tariffs.
Episode One of Sound Barriers features a conversation with Donny Kutzbach, co-owner of Town Ballroom and Funtime Presents.