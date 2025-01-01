© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

College Radio for Adults
Stream Us Online

You’re here! Click the button that says, “All Streams,” select “BTPM The Bridge,” and press the big red and white play button (on the top of the page for desktop users, bottom of the page for mobile users). You can continue to explore any page on our site and the audio will keep playing — give us a listen!

Radio

BTPM The Bridge streams 24/7 on our HD-2 radio stations:

  • 88.7 HD-2 
  • 94.5 HD-2 

No HD radio? No problem! We also simulcast on BTPM NPR’s FM frequency every evening:

  • 88.7 FM WBFO in Buffalo 
  • 91.3 WOLN in Olean 
  • 88.1 WUBJ in Jamestown 

Smart Speakers

Getting BTPM The Bridge on your smart speaker is easy:

  • For Alexa: Say, “Alexa, enable BTPM The Bridge.” After setup, just say, “Alexa, play BTPM The Bridge.” 
  • For Google Home: Say, “Hey Google, talk to BTPM The Bridge” or “Hey Google, ask BTPM The Bridge to listen live.” 

*If those invocations don’t work, you can tack “on TuneIn” to your request — like “Play 88.7 HD2 on TuneIn” or “Play BTPM The Bridge on TuneIn.

Download the App

Download the free BTPM Listen app to stream BTPM The Bridge wherever you are. Search for “BTPM Listen” in the Apple or Google Play store! You can also stream us from the NPR One app — just look for the stream in the Live Radio section at the bottom of the page.