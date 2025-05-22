© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

American Masters

Janis Ian: Breaking Silence

Season 39 Episode 4

Discover the life of singer-songwriter Janis Ian and how she rose as a folk icon and gay rights advocate. She broke ground with “Society’s Child” (1966), a bold take on interracial love, and “At Seventeen” (1975), a searing anthem about bullying.

Aired: 06/19/25
