BTPM Newscast: Monday, Sept. 21, 2026

Two hundred nursing home workers picket for higher wages; Ontario Science Centre without scientists after mass firing; Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off in Buffalo with music, scholarships and focus on future
Niagara Falls family renews push for relocation after more contaminants found on property; $500K state grant will fund 110-foot overlook pier at Tonawanda’s Niawanda Park; Local events planned to mark 25th anniversary of 9/11 attacks
Buffalo Councilmembers voice frustrations with Mayor Sean Ryan's administration; City of Buffalo touts successful summer pool season; Nick Langworthy calls for oversight into north Aud block housing; Tributes pour in for Andy "The Butcher" Williams
Severe weather rips through Western New York; Motorists cautioned as school starts, districts including Buffalo employ stop-arm bus cameras; Ford to pay $2.3 million to settle ethnic harassment charge at Hamburg plant
Federal judge strikes down NY climate change law; Casa Azul chef detained by ICE, owner says other asylum-seeking workers quit out of fear; Cheektowaga bridge spanning over the Thruway dedicated to fallen soldier’s memory