© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Top 1/3 of the image is black with white text reading "BTPM". Bottom 2/3 of the image is red with bold white text reading NEWS.
BTPM Newscast

BTPM Newscast: Monday, Sept. 21, 2026

By BTPM Staff
Published September 21, 2026 at 8:39 AM EDT
BTPM Newscast
BTPM Staff
See stories by BTPM Staff
Latest Episodes
  • BTPM Newscast: Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026
    Ryan exploring broader data center moratorium legislation for Buffalo; Golisano Institute leadership stresses importance of new Buffalo location; Bills kick off Highmark Stadium with primetime matchup
  • BTPM Newscast: Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026
    Two hundred nursing home workers picket for higher wages; Ontario Science Centre without scientists after mass firing; Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off in Buffalo with music, scholarships and focus on future
  • BTPM Newscast: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026
    Owner of multiple Buffalo properties faces thousands in fines; Buffalo to phase out Buffalo Roam for ParkMobile, bringing higher transaction fee
  • BTPM Newscast: Monday, Sept. 14, 2026
    Officials to mark 125th anniversary of President McKinley's death in Buffalo; Hochul running mate appears in Buffalo as re-election campaign opens regional office; Gas prices continue to surge
  • BTPM News: Friday, Sept. 11, 2026
    Niagara Falls family renews push for relocation after more contaminants found on property; $500K state grant will fund 110-foot overlook pier at Tonawanda’s Niawanda Park; Local events planned to mark 25th anniversary of 9/11 attacks
  • BTPM Newscast: Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026
    Driver from fatal Thruway bus crash receives sentence; E-bike injuries among local children see dramatic rise, calls for stricter guidelines
  • BTPM Newscast: Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026
    Buffalo Councilmembers voice frustrations with Mayor Sean Ryan's administration; City of Buffalo touts successful summer pool season; Nick Langworthy calls for oversight into north Aud block housing; Tributes pour in for Andy "The Butcher" Williams
  • BTPM Newscast: Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026
    Weekend food insecurity risk remains top of mind for advocates as school resumes; Retaliatory Canadian tariffs kick in; Gas prices continue to rise
  • BTPM Newscast: Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026
    Severe weather rips through Western New York; Motorists cautioned as school starts, districts including Buffalo employ stop-arm bus cameras; Ford to pay $2.3 million to settle ethnic harassment charge at Hamburg plant
  • BTPM Newscast: Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026
    Federal judge strikes down NY climate change law; Casa Azul chef detained by ICE, owner says other asylum-seeking workers quit out of fear; Cheektowaga bridge spanning over the Thruway dedicated to fallen soldier’s memory