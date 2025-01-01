BTPM PBS Passport is the member benefit that provides you with extended access to an on-demand library of quality local and national public television programming.

BTPM PBS Passport is available in the US and Canada . The PBS Video App is available in the US and in Canada on many mobile and streaming devices, plus smart TVs.

. The PBS Video App is available in the US and in Canada on many mobile and streaming devices, plus smart TVs. Video streams via web browser, and the PBS Video App.

Features over a thousand hours of PBS core programming, plus local BTPM PBS productions. Programs come in and out of rights, and may not be available in both countries.

Qualifying TV and Radio members have access, even though this is a TV benefit.