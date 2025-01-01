Now We're Birding at Amherst State Park

Join BTPM Classical hosts and birding enthusiasts Stratton Rawson and Peter Hall on this exclusive early morning excursion to enjoy the sounds and sights of regional and migratory birds, and explore the nature, flora and fauna of our region.

DETAILS

Saturday, May 17 (rain date Sunday, May 18)

7:00am – 9:00am (arrive at 6:45am)

Amherst State Park – Mill Street Entrance

390 Mill St, Buffalo, NY 14221