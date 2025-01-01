Now We're Birding at Amherst State Park
Pledge: $5 monthly Sustainer or $60 annually
Join BTPM Classical hosts and birding enthusiasts Stratton Rawson and Peter Hall on this exclusive early morning excursion to enjoy the sounds and sights of regional and migratory birds, and explore the nature, flora and fauna of our region.
DETAILS
Saturday, May 17 (rain date Sunday, May 18)
7:00am – 9:00am (arrive at 6:45am)
Amherst State Park – Mill Street Entrance
390 Mill St, Buffalo, NY 14221
- Return to Thank You Gifts