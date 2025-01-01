© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Buffalo Toronto Public Media Bamboo Journal

Mockup of a bamboo journal with black binding and the BTPM corporate logo on the front

Pledge: $10 monthly Sustainer or $120 annually

Jot it down in style—and with purpose.

Stay inspired with the Buffalo Toronto Public Media Bamboo Journal! Featuring a beautifully crafted bamboo cover with our laser-engraved logo, this eco-friendly notebook is designed for your notes, dreams, and doodles.

  • Size: 8 1/4" H x 5 1/2" W x 1/2" D
  • 80 lined pages for writing, sketching, or brainstorming
  • Ribbon bookmark & elastic closure for a sleek, secure feel
  • Sustainable materials for a greener world

Perfect for everyday inspiration—whether at work, home, or on the go.

  • Return to Thank You Gifts