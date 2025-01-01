Buffalo Toronto Public Media Bamboo Journal
Pledge: $10 monthly Sustainer or $120 annually
Jot it down in style—and with purpose.
Stay inspired with the Buffalo Toronto Public Media Bamboo Journal! Featuring a beautifully crafted bamboo cover with our laser-engraved logo, this eco-friendly notebook is designed for your notes, dreams, and doodles.
- Size: 8 1/4" H x 5 1/2" W x 1/2" D
- 80 lined pages for writing, sketching, or brainstorming
- Ribbon bookmark & elastic closure for a sleek, secure feel
- Sustainable materials for a greener world
Perfect for everyday inspiration—whether at work, home, or on the go.
- Return to Thank You Gifts