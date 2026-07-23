Teen arrested for bringing gun onto Buff State campus

A 19-year-old has been charged with bringing a handgun onto the SUNY Buffalo State campus Wednesday evening in an incident that led to a lockdown at the school.

Buffalo Police were dispatched to the 900 block of Grant Street due to a shots fired call and while evading pursuit, the suspect entered a student building. He was apprehended and a 9mm handgun was recovered, according to BPD.

Savoi Henlon, of Mt. Vernon, N.Y., has been charged with one count of weapon possession on school grounds and one count of fourth-degree weapon possession — both felonies.

Police are still investigating the incident, including reports that the fired shots followed an intentional car accident, and further charges are possible for Henlon and others.