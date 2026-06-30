Buffalo sewer rates to increase slightly beginning July 1

New sewer rates approved by its board of directors take effect Wednesday, July 1, the Buffalo Sewer Authority announced.

According to the Authority, sewer fees for a typical Buffalo homeowner will go up by less than two dollars per month. All real property within the City of Buffalo will be charged $1.34 per $1,000 of assessed valuation up from the current rate of $1.29 per $1,000 of assessed valuation.

The Authority says it’s only the fourth time in the past 20 years it will increase its rates. It credits secured funding, low-interest loans and state and federal grants for limiting its rate hikes.

Quarterly meter accounts will be charged $54.41 for the first 4,000 cubic feet of water used per quarter and monthly metered accounts will be charged $18.14 for the first 1,000 cubic feet of water used per month. Any additional water used for both quarterly and monthly metered accounts will be charged $12.49 per thousand cubic feet.

A drainage connection service charge will be applied to all metered and flat rate accounts with most residential customers being charged $6.76 per month.