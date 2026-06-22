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Hochul announces committee to explore Lake Placid, NYC Winter Olympics

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Maria Pawelczyk
Published June 22, 2026 at 12:32 PM EDT
Governor Kathy Hochul delivers remarks at the New York State Builders Association Awards.
Susan Watts
/
Office of Governor Kathy Hochul
Governor Kathy Hochul delivers remarks at the New York State Builders Association Awards.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday the creation of the Lake Placid-New York City Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Exploratory Committee.

This statewide effort will evaluate the possibility of a future Winter Games between Lake Placid and New York City. The committee will assess if a modern, regionally coordinated Winter Games built around existing venues, sustainability, fiscal responsibility and community engagement could support New York State’s broader goals.

“The time is now to return the Olympic flame back to New York,” Hochul said in a statement. “Milano Cortina showcased the immense possibility that comes with a dual city Olympic Games. It’s clear we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build on Lake Placid's Olympic legacy, New York City's global platform, and the strengths that make our State unique."

The committee will begin an exploratory process in about one year through focused workstreams, stakeholder engagement and public input. The formation of this committee does not represent a committee to pursue a formal bid for the Olympic or Paralympic Games. At the end of the process, the committee will submit its findings to State leadership for review.

The Exploratory Committee will be guided by a leadership group. Ashley Walden, President and CEO of the Olympic Regional Development Authority, will be the chair of the committee. Other members of the leadership group include leaders from state and local government, economic development and public service.

There is a series of subcommittees as well, each led by two co-chairs. These sub-committees include: community engagement, finance, games operations, legal and senior advisors.

“I’ve assembled some of the best and the brightest in sports, government and community leadership to take the steps necessary to ensure New York is in the best possible position to make the dream of a Lake Placid-New York City Olympic & Paralympic Winter Games a reality,” Hochul said in a statement.

This announcement comes ahead of the celebration of Olympic Day on June 23.
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Maria Pawelczyk
Maria Pawelczyk is a BTPM NPR 2026 summer intern and a third-year SUNY Oswego journalism student.
See stories by Maria Pawelczyk