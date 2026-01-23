Winter Storm Warning issued for all of WNY Sunday into Monday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for all of Western New York, from 7 a.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday.

For Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, and northern Erie Counties, including the municipalities of Niagara Falls, Buffalo, Batavia and Medina, snowfall totals are expected to range between 10 and 15 inches.

For southern Erie County, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany Counties, including the municipalities of Springville, Orchard Park, Dunkirk, Warsaw, Jamestown and Olean, totals could range between 12 to 18 inches.

National Weather Service / screen capture The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for most of New York State, as seen with the pink shade.

Before the snow, Friday night through Saturday morning, wind chills are expected to reach as low as 20 below zero in the northern half of Western New York, and 25 below zero in the southern half of the region.

The system is part of a much larger widespread storm that will stretch from the South, through the Midwest and into the Northeastern U.S., dropping heavy snow and ice. Though the snowfall in Western New York will be significant, the worst of the broader winter storm system is expected to stay south and east of Western New York.