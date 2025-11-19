Buffalo Office of Gun Violence Prevention to hold first public roundtable

Community leaders and City of Buffalo representatives will meet Thursday for a public roundtable discussion on public safety hosted by the city's Office of Gun Violence Prevention.

Created in October 2024, the office is designed to expand community programs and strengthen victim support services related to gun violence in the city.

The office's first executive director, Adrienne Garr, was appointed in October and will lead the discussion. Participants include representatives from the Buffalo Police Department, Breaking Barriers Buffalo, BestSelf Behavioral Health, Back to Basics Ministries, Erie County Restorative Justice Coalition, the Police Athletic League of Buffalo, Buffalo SNUG and Success+Me Enrichment Program according to a Buffalo Common Council press release.

Common Councilmember Zeneta Everhart, who spearheaded efforts to establish the office, will also be there. Speaking Oct. 2 when Garr was announced as the office's leader, Everhart emphasized the importance of getting "out into our neighborhoods, into our communities, speaking with families, speaking with our young people about the issues that they're dealing with."

The local lawmaker has become a leading voice against gun violence after her son was injured in the mass shooting at the Tops grocery store on Buffalo's Jefferson Ave. on May 14, 2022.

The Buffalo office is modeled after the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention created by President Joe Biden in 2023, one year after officials visited the site of 5/14 in the days following the attack. That office has since been disbanded under President Donald Trump.

The roundtable discussion will take place Thursday Nov. 20 at the Northland Workforce Training Center, 683 Northland Ave. in Buffalo between 5 to 7 p.m.