Stefanik announces candidacy for New York Governor

It wasn’t a matter of if, but rather when Elise Stefanik would confirm her candidacy for New York Governor. The Republican Congresswoman made it official Friday morning, in a video released online. In short time, she and Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul were presenting countering videos which have seat a heated tone for next year’s race.

Stefanik does not speak directly in her campaign video, which featured an edit montage of sound bites from numerous television talk show commentators calling Hochul “the worst governor in America.”

Hochul’s campaign video, meanwhile, attacks the Republican challenger and in a Twitter/X post urges viewers to “Meet Sellout @EliseStefanik.”

Both sides use rhetoric which sets a tone for a potentially ugly race. In Stefanik’s video, the narrator refers to Hochul’s endorsement of New York City Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani, calling him a “defund-the-police, tax hiking, antisemitic communist.”

Hochul’s video, meanwhile, links Stefanik directly to President Donald Trump, using his own words in which he calls her a “friend of mine.” A narrator then continues, “phenomenal at putting Trump ahead of you, like when she proudly cast the deciding vote to pass Trump's agenda that rips health care away from 1.5 million New Yorkers.”

Hochul first faces a primary challenge by her Lieutenant Governor, Antonio Delgado.