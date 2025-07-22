Erie County officials announce 'StreetSafe' initiative

Today, Erie County officials announced a new public health and safety campaign aimed at promoting street safety for pedestrians, drivers, bicyclists, and scooter riders. The campaign, called StreetSmart Erie County, is being led by the Erie County Department of Health, the Department of Public Works, and the Office for People with Disabilities. It includes public outreach through the ECDOH Community Wellness program to prevent tragedies in everyday commuting.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, said the county has seen a rise in serious accidents in 2025, specifically involving pedestrians, e-bikes and scooters, and the county’s younger population. Poloncarz urged drivers to stay focused, obey speed limits, stop for pedestrians and never drive impaired.

He shared a story about a relative who passed away on a motorcycle five years ago due to being struck by a vehicle.

“She died because of someone not taking that extra second to look to the left to see if a vehicle or a motorcycle is coming, and unfortunately, this year, we've had far too many deaths associated with excellency on the road,” Poloncarz said.

Officials say in 2025 alone, 118 crashes involving pedestrians, cyclists or skaters have been reported, and the number is expected to rise every week. From 2020 to 2023, Erie County saw more than 200 fatal motor vehicle crashes and 46 pedestrian deaths.

Kelly Wofford, the director of Health Equity, also reminds individuals that safe and focused driving is essential because many individuals rely on public transportation, walking and bicycling to get around on a day-to-day basis, including to go to work, run errands and commute with their families.

“We as community members have a responsibility to ensure that we are not only being safe when we’re going from place to place,” Wofford said. “But also that we are cognizant and aware of our community members and neighbors that are doing the exact same thing, in the way that they're capable of doing.”

The campaign will include community events and educational resources, with a focus more on school bus and pedestrian safety in the fall and safe driving tips in the winter months.

StreetSmart Erie County builds off a plan released by the Greater Buffalo Niagara Regional Transportation Council in 2025, which focuses on opportunities to repair and enhance roadways while keeping pedestrians in mind.