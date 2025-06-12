Future Baseball Hall of Famer to pitch in Buffalo for Bisons Friday

Friday night, the Buffalo Bisons host the Columbus Clippers for one of the most anticipated games of the season, with Max Scherzer set to pitch for the Buffalo.

The eight-time MLB All Star was last seen on the mound for Toronto on March 29, when he made his debut with the Blue Jays. This past offseason, the 40-year-old signed a one-year contract with Toronto, worth $15.5 million, fully guaranteed.

Scherzer threw just three innings, allowing two home runs to the eleven batters he faced in his season debut. He was then placed on the 15-day injured list with right thumb inflammation on March 30. Pitching for the Buffalo Bisons, Toronto's AAA affiliate, is the next step in recovery for the 18-year veteran, who reportedly threw 50 pitches in a simulated game last weekend.

Scherzer is no stranger to injuries, after going through two seasons in and out of the lineup with the Texas Rangers in 2023 and 2024. He did return to help the Rangers capture the 2023 World Series, the second of Scherzer’s Hall of Fame worthy career.

Once again, this season, for fans North of the Border, the Buffalo Bisons run an “At Par” promotion for Canadian fans looking to come down for a ballgame. For any game this season, including tonight’s, Canadian fans can get their tickets at par with the American dollar, with a 30% off discount on the Bisons website here .

Gates open for the pregame Happy Hour at 4:30 p.m. this evening, with first pitch between the Bisons and the Clippers set for 6:35 p.m.