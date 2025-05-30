Buffalo launches beautification campaign for commercial corridors

The City of Buffalo has launched an initiative to clean up Buffalo’s commercial corridors this summer.

The beautification efforts will include trash and debris removal, pothole patching, street sign repairs, graffiti removal, high grass and weed control and addressing broken parking meters.

Acting Buffalo Mayor Chris Scanlon announced the campaign titled 'Keep Buffalo Beautiful' along the Elmwood Avenue corridor and identified other locations where crews will be working.

"We'll be continuing this throughout the summer throughout the entire city of Buffalo in areas including but not limited to Broadway Fillmore, South Park, Grant Street, Niagara Street, Bailey Avenue, Amherst Street," he said.

He added that crews have already been working on Hertel Avenue, Allen Street, Jefferson Avenue and East Lovejoy.

President of the Elmwood Village Association and small-business owner, Theresa Deutschlander, said she was "thrilled" the city is going to help with potholes and graffiti along the Elmwood commercial corridor.

"As a business owner on Elmwood, I see all the tourists that we do still get in Elmwood Village, and so it's just so wonderful to have this team effort to collaborate and just keep Elmwood as beautiful as it can possibly be for all of the residents that live and work and play here, and also all the visitors that we continue to get," she said.

Scanlon said though crews will be hitting the streets this summer the initiative is "not just a campaign."

"This is a commitment moving forward to quality of life in our neighborhoods and to our commercial corridors," he said.

The Mayor’s Impact Team, in partnership with Department of Public Works and the Buffalo Sewer Authority, will be deployed throughout commercial districts to complete a variety of maintenance and beautification tasks, according to a city press release. They include:

