Erie County Legislator mulling development plans for Lancaster Mason’s Temple

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Jim Fink
Published May 12, 2025 at 5:11 PM EDT
Erie County
/
Legislator Todaro

Frank Todaro, who wears dual hats as a private sector developer, said he is still working on plans for a historic, former Mason’s Temple in the Village of Lancaster that he acquired. Despite some local rumblings, Todaro will not be converting the circa-1916 building into a restaurant, brewery, or private residence.

“I'm working with my architect to come up with a few plans, and until we get something that works effectively with the budget, it's tough today with the construction costs,” Todaro said. “So, we'll come up with a plan, but to let it sit and wither away is not in the plans.”

Working with his architect, Dave Sutton, Todaro said there are other options he is considering including converting the three-story, 9,100-square-foot building into a banquet hall or special events center. But Todaro, in talking with Buffalo Toronto Public Media’s Jim Fink, stressed nothing is cast in stone.

“Well, the building is a gem. It is a local historic landmark. I walk through it after the purchase and try to come up with some good ideas,” Todaro said.

Todaro said more formal plans may be released later this year.
Jim Fink
A Buffalo native, Jim Fink has been reporting on business and economic development news in the Buffalo Niagara region since 1987, when he returned to the area after reporting on news in Vermont for the Time-Argus Newspaper and United Press International.
