Western New Yorkers grieve Pope Francis

On Monday, April 21, Pope Francis, born Jorge Bergoglio, died in his residence at the Vatican. He was 88 years old.

He was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, making him the first pope from the global south. He was also the first Jesuit pope — a connection that has been felt deeply in Western New York's Jesuit institutions since the news of his passing.

“He was a Jesuit who knew and loved Jesus deeply,” said Canisius High School President Fr. David Ciancimino, S.J. in a statement from the school.

“Francis was a faithful servant of the Gospel who remained close to the people whom Jesus would be close to in our own time. He consistently called us all to greater mercy and compassion.”

Canisius High School students were among those in St. Peter's Square on Easter Sunday, at what would be the pope's final public appearance. The students were there as part of a educational trip.

"Pope Francis leaves behind a legacy of confronting poverty, migration, climate change, and social polarization—creating a Church more connected, choosing love over fear and communion over division," Canisius University posted on its Facebook page.

"Canisius University will carry forward his vision of faith, humility, and hope, standing together for what matters most."

Canisius students, faculty, and community members joined together for prayers and mass at noon in Christ the King Chapel.

The wider Catholic community in Western New York has also expressed their grief and love for the pope.

"In this, the Jubilee Year that the Holy Father inaugurated, may we honor Pope Francis and indeed be true ‘Pilgrims of Hope’ on our pilgrimage toward renewal and reconciliation," Diocese of Buffalo Bishop Michael Fisher said in a statement.

"May we be constantly inspired by his pursuit of holiness, his warmth, humor, keen insights into the mysteries and traditions of our faith, and most especially, by his love for all without scorn and judgment," Fisher said.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul, a Hamburg-native, also shared in a statement her condolences.

"Pope Francis embodied the values Christ taught us every day: helping the less fortunate, calling for peace and ensuring every person is treated as a child of God," said Hochul, who met and was blessed by Pope Francis last year. "He led with compassion, humility and inclusivity, emphasizing that God does not disown any of his children. He reminded us of our collective responsibility to protect this beautiful planet, our shared home. And he was a man of peace, and a fighter for social and economic justice."

Other local elected officials have posted their tributes on social media, including Congressman Tim Kennedy who said on X: "The world has lost a profound leader with the passing of Pope Francis - a global shepherd whose life and papacy were marked by courage, a boundless love for others, and commitment to social justice."

State Senator Sean Ryan said: "Pope Francis was an admirable leader and a humble servant dedicated to respect for all. As a constant voice and advocate for the marginalized, he wielded the church's influence to speak out and improve lives of the poor, migrants, and the LGBTQ+ community across the globe. With compassion and grace, he set a new standard for a modern religious leader. May he rest in peace."

State Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt said: "I am saddened to hear this morning of the passing of Pope Francis. His life of faith and service to others touched billions across the world. May he rest in eternal peace."

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz joined the chorus.

"Unlike any other recent pontiff, Pope Francis spoke of compassion to our fellow man and that God is a God of mercy, not of scorn. His loss comes at a time when more need to hear his message. He will be missed," he said on X.

