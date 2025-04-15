Social groups coming together for rallies despite varied focuses

Protests and rallies by local advocacy groups may be evolving to increase collaboration.

Tuesday marked another demonstration, with members of the LGBTQ+ community giving speeches and waving flags in support of gay and trans rights.

Bridge Rauch, a volunteer organizer with Equality New York’s Buffalo chapter, says it’s about more than one group or issue.

“We, absolutely, are relying, not just on the queer and trans community, but every issue and every community on building solidarity," they said. "It's a very frightening time, but it's also very fantastic that a lot of organizations across different interest groups are all coming together around shared interests.”

Discussion topics focused on several state legislative efforts under discussion, such as trans rights in prisons and fighting against book bans in libraries.