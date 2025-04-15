© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Social groups coming together for rallies despite varied focuses

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Alex Simone
Published April 15, 2025 at 8:17 PM EDT
A drag king, dressed in leather and in the likeness of Freddie Mercury, stands on a raised stone platform while singing to an audience.
Alex Simone
/
BTPM-NPR
Local drag king Freddie Hercury performs during Tuesday's gay and trans rights rally at Niagara Square.

Protests and rallies by local advocacy groups may be evolving to increase collaboration.

Tuesday marked another demonstration, with members of the LGBTQ+ community giving speeches and waving flags in support of gay and trans rights.

Bridge Rauch, a volunteer organizer with Equality New York’s Buffalo chapter, says it’s about more than one group or issue.

“We, absolutely, are relying, not just on the queer and trans community, but every issue and every community on building solidarity," they said. "It's a very frightening time, but it's also very fantastic that a lot of organizations across different interest groups are all coming together around shared interests.”

Discussion topics focused on several state legislative efforts under discussion, such as trans rights in prisons and fighting against book bans in libraries.
Tags
Local WBFO NewsLocal Stories
Alex Simone
See stories by Alex Simone