Schumer voices concern over possible Social Security cuts

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Alex Simone
Published March 26, 2025 at 4:33 PM EDT
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks with reporters at the Capitol in Washington on June 22, 2022.
J. Scott Applewhite
/
AP Photo
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks with reporters at the Capitol in Washington on June 22, 2022.

New York’s senior senator argues the state could face a major financial impact if the Department of Governmental Efficiency proceeds with Social Security cuts as planned.

The difference would be massive, New York Senator Chuck Schumer said.

According to Schumer's office, there are currently more than 4.3-million New York residents receiving more than $7 billion each month, between total monthly checks and Social Security income. Western New York is no exception, with 259,603 residents using Social Security between Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties.

“Devastating cuts that risk services from people from Albany to Buffalo, to the North Country, to the Southern Tier to the entire state, is making it much harder for people to get their Social Security," Schumer said. "We all know that these kinds of cuts risk services that our people need to get them.”

Staff cuts that have started already are contributing to the Social Security website crashing multiple times in the last week.
Alex Simone
