© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate Today

WNY under high wind and thunderstorm alerts for St. Patrick's Day weekend

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Ryan Zunner
Published March 16, 2025 at 3:24 PM EDT
From the National Weather Service Buffalo office, showing various severe weather warnings throughout WNY. Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties were heavily downgraded around 4:00 p.m. as seen on the map. At one point under a severe thunderstorm warning, but that has since shifted eastward.
National Weather Service
From the National Weather Service Buffalo office, showing various severe weather warnings throughout WNY. Many were downgraded around 4 p.m. as storm systems shifted eastward.

While many Western New Yorkers continue their St. Patrick's Day celebrations through Monday, much of the area is under a high wind and thunderstorm alert.

A severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect until 3:30 p.m. for eastern Wyoming, southeastern Cattaraugus, Livingston, Allegany, and southwestern Ontario counties. At 3:01 p.m. a severe thunderstorm was located near Cuba, NY, 13 miles northwest of Wellsville and moving northeast at 45 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

A severe thunderstorm was also located around Warsaw at a similar time. A large sever thunderstorm was spotted by NWS Buffalo extending from Newfane to Lockport, all the way to Lackawanna.

With wind gusts as high as 60 mph in those areas and periods of heavy rain, forecasters warn of damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Hail is also likely, roughly estimated under .75 inches.

The radar conditions from the National Weather Service Buffalo office around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
National Weather Service
The radar conditions from the National Weather Service Buffalo office around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

While the chances of a tornado are only rated as "possible," the National Weather Service reminds that if you spot a tornado, get into a basement or small central room of a sturdy structure.

A wind advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday evening for Niagara, Orleans, northern Erie, and Genesee counties. Sustained winds 20 to 30 mph, and gusts as high as 50 mph.

For information about power outages and estimated restoration times, NYSEG customers can visit here, and National Grid customers can visit here.

Tags
Local WBFO News
Ryan Zunner
Ryan Zunner first joined BTPM in the summer of 2018 as an intern, before working his way up to Junior Reporter by 2021. He re-joined the team in 2024 as a Multimedia Reporter to lead the Indigenous Affairs Beat, and to serve as host of 'All Things Considered.' Zunner is an enrolled Oneida member of the Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve.
See stories by Ryan Zunner