Rural domestic abuse survivors highlight resource concerns

Finding help is a major concern for many domestic violence survivors. That need sometimes becomes more dire with the lack of resources in rural areas, like much of Western New York.

According to the New York Division of Criminal Justice Services, there were 3,426 domestic violence cases in 2023 across Western New York, excluding Erie County.

wA lack of resources is one of the biggest issues with getting help in rural communities, said Shauna Post, a domestic violence survivor and Jamestown resident.

“I think it's countrywide. I don't even think it's just state or county; I think it's the resources just aren't there," she said. "And there isn't they've got the national, you know, domestic violence, and they just, you know, they just give you the resources for your county. There's nothing, there's no follow-up.”

While assistance from advocacy agencies is appreciated, they need to maintain more consistent contact with survivors, Post said.

“They just say, ‘Okay, well, you know, we'll see in a month, you know, we'll put it off for a month or six weeks,’ or whatever the case may be," she said. "Their urgency isn't there.”

Connecting Communities in Action works with domestic violence survivors mainly in Cattaraugus and Allegany Counties. Challenges with resource accessibility are heightened because many survivors have limited options for transportation, CC Action Victim Service Director Breanne Abbott said.

“A big challenge we see is individuals with transportation to get places to access services, absolutely through, I would imagine, the Southern Tier. As well as having, you know, internet or cell phone services to be able to access that," she said. "So, some of those financial resources to have transportation has been that. So our department always is looking for unique opportunity and funding to help individuals with transportation.”

She is Safe CHQ founder Rebecca Magnuson has turned her own experience with relationship abuse into an advocacy opportunity. That includes a one-woman theater performance with half the proceeds benefiting local agencies wherever Magnuson plays around the country and the other half going toward She is Safe. One of her biggest concerns is the lack of large shelters for women in the region.

“How can you support women in a community, a county like Chautauqua with 10 rooms? That doesn't make any sense," Magnuson said. "So, our goal is to build a safe house, and I will make that happen; it’s going to happen.”

Magnuson also operates a diner in Chataqua, where she hires domestic violence survivors to work. As a domestic abuse survivor herself, Magnuson says she understands the hurdle that earning one’s own money represents.

“The goal is to hire these women and, you know, give them some financial footing to help them be able to get away from their abusers," she said. "And we've been successful.”

One of the biggest impacts from the community is how many women provide support through donated items for survivors, like kitchenware and furniture, Magnuson said.