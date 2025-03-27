Get a sneak peek at Easter this weekend at the Broadway Market

The Broadway Market is hosting an Easter sneak peek this weekend.

The event will give shoppers an early opportunity to explore dozens of vendors offering traditional Easter favorites, unique gifts and holiday essentials.

Fillmore District Councilmember Mitch Nowakowski credited the vendors that keep the market going year round, as well as during the Easter season.

“This year is another year where the vendors of this market are truly the backbone of the Broadway Market," Nowakowski said.

"Where they come not only to bring the nostalgia that Buffalonians know throughout the course of their life, but really they're here because of the dedication - that they that they know what the market means to the Broadway Fillmore neighborhood.”

Market Manger, Kathleen Peterson said shoppers can expect most of their favorite seasonal vendors at the market this weekend, as well as polka music.

"We have 70 additional vendors joining us, nine of them being new this year which is great for the market. Not only are the vendors located on the first floor, but there's also 15 vendors upstairs in the second floor atrium and an additional five vendors in the back of the market across from Broadway seafood," she said.

In 2022 New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced $37 million for capital improvements to the market and to set up a not-for-profit operating entity.

But progress has been slow, and Chairman of the Broadway Market Board, Peter Cammarata, said they had not yet been in a position to receive the state cash, though "a lot of pieces have gone into moving the project forward."

He said the board now has a document in place that should mean the market can start to access some of the state dollars.

"The master lease is what controls all the funding that is put aside for this project," Cammarata said. "We don't have the money yet. We have to prove that we have a master lease in place so that we can start to draw down the money."

The Easter sneak peek weekend runs Saturday March 29, 8a.m. to 5p.m., and Sunday March 30, 10a.m. to 4p.m. at the Broadway Market, 999 Broadway St., Buffalo, NY 14212.