Canadian Beat: Conservative Party throne speech outlines Ford's priorities

The Ontario legislature has opened a new session after Conservative Doug Ford led his party, in the February election, to a third majority victory. In a throne speech to kick off the new session, the Ford government outlined its priorities for the next year.

The Ontario Throne Speech was delivered by the province’s Lieutenant Governor, Edith Dumont. She talked about President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs and threats to Canadian sovereignty. Saying he was openly taking aim at Ontario’s economy.

“The last few months have taught us that we can no longer assume the benefit of our economic partnership with the United States. The strength of Ontario’s economy and the social programs it funds can no longer depend on a partner that has proven itself to be fundamentally unreliable,” Dumont said.

Dumont says the Ford government is intent on building an economy that’s more competitive, more resilient, and more self-reliant.

There was a focus on new railways, highways, airports, seaports, and new pipelines. Signals also pointed to changes in health care and new laws on trade and mining. The first item on the government’s agenda will likely be breaking down the barriers to interprovincial trade and beefing up the economy against external threats.

That means treating goods and services from other provinces equally and recognizing credentials from skilled workers in those provinces automatically. There will be a new push to designate regions where there are multiple critical mineral deposits of strategic importance.

Dumont also referred to the war of 1812, when then President Thomas Jefferson believed annexation of Canada would simply be a matter of marching. She said Jefferson, just as the current occupant of the White House, underestimated the strength and resilience of the Canadian people.