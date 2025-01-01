Puttering Around with BTPM

It's tee time at BTPM! On Saturday, April 26th from 1pm - 4pm, Buffalo Toronto Public Media's studio will transform into a mini-golf course for an afternoon of fun! Think you've got what it takes to master the course? Come play for a chance to win one-of-a-kind prizes from your favorite stations like BTPM PBS, BTPM Classical, BTPM NPR, BTPM the Bridge and more! Time to put your putt-putt skills to the test. Plus, enjoy extra games and try your luck at the 19th hole for a chance to win special prizes!

Choose the time slot and the ticket(s) that work for you and your group!

Don't miss out- Grab your friends, your family or fly solo and get ready to have fun. Putt for a purpose to support public media!

Come hungry! There will be pizza and drinks available for purchase. Free water provided to keep you hydrated on the course.

We have a free private parking lot available off Charles St.

See you on the green!