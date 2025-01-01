© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Puttering Around with BTPM

Head over to BTPM's Studio on Saturday, April 26th starting at 1pm for mini golf, food, prizes and fun!
It's tee time at BTPM! On Saturday, April 26th from 1pm - 4pm, Buffalo Toronto Public Media's studio will transform into a mini-golf course for an afternoon of fun! Think you've got what it takes to master the course? Come play for a chance to win one-of-a-kind prizes from your favorite stations like BTPM PBS, BTPM Classical, BTPM NPR, BTPM the Bridge and more! Time to put your putt-putt skills to the test. Plus, enjoy extra games and try your luck at the 19th hole for a chance to win special prizes!

Choose the time slot and the ticket(s) that work for you and your group!

Don't miss out- Grab your friends, your family or fly solo and get ready to have fun. Putt for a purpose to support public media!

Come hungry! There will be pizza and drinks available for purchase. Free water provided to keep you hydrated on the course.

We have a free private parking lot available off Charles St.

See you on the green!

We are joining forces with Puttering Around to bring you this exciting event!

Saturday, April 26

1pm-4pm

Buffalo Toronto Public Media
140 Lower Terrace
Downtown Buffalo

BTPM is conveniently located in downtown Buffalo at 140 Lower Terrace, near the I-190. The entrance to our parking lot is on Charles Street (also known as "Mark Russell Alley").