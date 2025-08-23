BTPM Classical Live on Stage: Entering Music with Stratton & Richie

Please join BTPM Classical Live on Stage as we present Entering Music with Stratton and Richie: "The Price to Pay: Tortured Geniuses" on Saturday, August 23, 2025 at 2pm.

Stratton and Richie examine the lives of three musical geniuses: Schubert, Chopin, and Rachmaninoff. They seek to understand how the genetic gift of musical understanding helped and/or hindered their growth as people intent on living healthy, happy lives. While Stratton sifts through the biographical data for clues, Richie will be at the piano playing illustrative selections from their musical masterworks.

Please note, tickets are limited and this event will sell-out quickly.

This event is free and includes a post-concert Q&A and light refreshments. You must register through Eventbrite to attend.

Free Parking is available in our parking lot located off of Charles Street.