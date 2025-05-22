BTPM Classical Live on Stage: The Decho Ensemble

Please join BTPM Classical Live on Stage #26- as we present THE DECHO ENSEMBLE on Thursday, May 22, 2025 at 7pm presented by YOUR Buffalo & Erie County Public Library - Profoundly Public .

The Decho Ensemble will present a concert of works by living composers…and Brahms! Katherine Petersen, Sarah Marchitelli, Jacob Swanson, and Alison d’Amato will be sharing works that blend the sound of voice (soprano) and saxophones in a combination of works written for them and those adapted especially for their ensemble.

This event is free and includes a post-concert Q&A and light refreshments.

Parking is FREE in our gated parking lot, located on Charles Street!

Please sign up on the Eventbrite Page. You must be signed up to attend.