BTPM Classical Live on Stage: The Decho Ensemble
Please join BTPM Classical Live on Stage #26- as we present THE DECHO ENSEMBLE on Thursday, May 22, 2025 at 7pm presented by YOUR Buffalo & Erie County Public Library - Profoundly Public .
The Decho Ensemble will present a concert of works by living composers…and Brahms! Katherine Petersen, Sarah Marchitelli, Jacob Swanson, and Alison d’Amato will be sharing works that blend the sound of voice (soprano) and saxophones in a combination of works written for them and those adapted especially for their ensemble.
This event is free and includes a post-concert Q&A and light refreshments.
Parking is FREE in our gated parking lot, located on Charles Street!
Please sign up on the Eventbrite Page. You must be signed up to attend.
YOUR Buffalo and Erie County Public Library is a proud sponsor of Live on Stage
Thursday, May 22
7pm (Doors @ 6:30pm)
Buffalo Toronto Public Media
140 Lower Terrace
Downtown Buffalo
REGISTER TO ATTEND
FREE PARKING
BTPM is conveniently located in downtown Buffalo at 140 Lower Terrace, near the I-190. The entrance to our parking lot is on Charles Street (also known as "Mark Russell Alley").