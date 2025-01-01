© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Free Screening of ALL CREATURES GREAT & SMALL and KEEPING FAITH

Please join us for a FREE screening of the new season of All Creatures Great and Small and Keeping Faith on Saturday, December 13 at 1pm.
Blue background. On the left: a blue and white striped popcorn bucket with popcorn spilling out. On the right: white text reading "ALL CREATURES GREAT & SMALL" & "KEEPING FAITH". Then the BTPM logo underneath, and white text reading SCREENING EVENT below that.

Join us for a sneak peek of the new season of All Creatures Great and Small on Saturday, December 13th at 1pm. Followed by a screening of the new drama from Wales, Keeping Faith.

Kathryn Larsen, VP of Content Distribution will be there to give you the latest scoop on what’s coming into the schedule and answer your questions. Reserve your seat today!

Popcorn and refreshments will be provided.

Free parking is available in our lot off of Charles Street. You must register on Eventbrite to attend. Reserve your seat today!

All Creatures Great and Small - Season 6 - Episode 1: Gathering The Floc

Still from Season 6, Episode 1 of All Creatures Great & Small with a man on the left and a woman on the right, who is holding a dog.

Season 6 of All Creatures Great and Small takes us back to the rolling hills of the Yorkshire Dales, where life in Darrowby is starting to find its rhythm again as the war in Europe winds down. It’s 1945, and the Skeldale family is stepping into a new chapter—one shaped by change, hope, and the opportunities that come with a more peaceful future.

Things look very different at Skeldale House and James is struggling with a wild and chaotic Siegfried. When Tristan returns from war and is shocked to see the shift in his brother, he and James decide to take action. But there’s some good news around the corner for everyone.

Credits for ALL CREATURES GREAT AND SMALL

Keeping Faith

KEEPING FAITH follows lawyer, wife and mother Faith Howells (Eve Miles) as her life is turned upside down by the unexplained disappearance of her husband , Evan (Bradley Freegaard). As the days go by with no sign of him, Faith becomes the police’s prime suspect, and her search for the truth leads her to the criminal underbelly of her quiet Welsh town.

The cast includes: Eve Myles (Torchwood, Broadchurch), Mark Lewis Jones (Chernobyl), Hannah Daniel, Matthew Gravelle (Broadchurch), Bradley Freegard (Hinterland), Mali Harries, Aneirin Hughes (Hinterland) , Aimee-Ffion Edwards (Detectorists) and Rhashan Stone (Agatha Raisin).

Saturday, December 13

1pm

Buffalo Toronto Public Media

140 Lower Terrace

Downtown Buffalo

TICKETS:

FREE PARKING

BTPM is conveniently located in downtown Buffalo at 140 Lower Terrace, near the I-190. The entrance to our parking lot is on Charles Street (also known as "Mark Russell Alley").