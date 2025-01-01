Free Screening of ALL CREATURES GREAT & SMALL and KEEPING FAITH
Join us for a sneak peek of the new season of All Creatures Great and Small on Saturday, December 13th at 1pm. Followed by a screening of the new drama from Wales, Keeping Faith.
Kathryn Larsen, VP of Content Distribution will be there to give you the latest scoop on what’s coming into the schedule and answer your questions. Reserve your seat today!
Popcorn and refreshments will be provided.
Free parking is available in our lot off of Charles Street. You must register on Eventbrite to attend. Reserve your seat today!
All Creatures Great and Small - Season 6 - Episode 1: Gathering The Floc
Season 6 of All Creatures Great and Small takes us back to the rolling hills of the Yorkshire Dales, where life in Darrowby is starting to find its rhythm again as the war in Europe winds down. It’s 1945, and the Skeldale family is stepping into a new chapter—one shaped by change, hope, and the opportunities that come with a more peaceful future.
Things look very different at Skeldale House and James is struggling with a wild and chaotic Siegfried. When Tristan returns from war and is shocked to see the shift in his brother, he and James decide to take action. But there’s some good news around the corner for everyone.
Keeping Faith
KEEPING FAITH follows lawyer, wife and mother Faith Howells (Eve Miles) as her life is turned upside down by the unexplained disappearance of her husband , Evan (Bradley Freegaard). As the days go by with no sign of him, Faith becomes the police’s prime suspect, and her search for the truth leads her to the criminal underbelly of her quiet Welsh town.
The cast includes: Eve Myles (Torchwood, Broadchurch), Mark Lewis Jones (Chernobyl), Hannah Daniel, Matthew Gravelle (Broadchurch), Bradley Freegard (Hinterland), Mali Harries, Aneirin Hughes (Hinterland) , Aimee-Ffion Edwards (Detectorists) and Rhashan Stone (Agatha Raisin).
Saturday, December 13
1pm
Buffalo Toronto Public Media
140 Lower Terrace
Downtown Buffalo
TICKETS:
FREE PARKING
BTPM is conveniently located in downtown Buffalo at 140 Lower Terrace, near the I-190. The entrance to our parking lot is on Charles Street (also known as "Mark Russell Alley").