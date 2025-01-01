Free Screening of ALL CREATURES GREAT & SMALL and KEEPING FAITH

Join us for a sneak peek of the new season of All Creatures Great and Small on Saturday, December 13th at 1pm. Followed by a screening of the new drama from Wales, Keeping Faith.

Kathryn Larsen, VP of Content Distribution will be there to give you the latest scoop on what’s coming into the schedule and answer your questions. Reserve your seat today!

Popcorn and refreshments will be provided.

Free parking is available in our lot off of Charles Street. You must register on Eventbrite to attend. Reserve your seat today!