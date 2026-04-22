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  • Charity & Outreach
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Wine Tastings and Kahoot! Trivia to Benefit the Ride for Roswell

  • Charity & Outreach
  • Food & Drink
  • Community Events

Wine Tastings and Kahoot! Trivia to Benefit the Ride for Roswell

Join The Winesmith and Team Roswell Rollers for a fun evening to benefit the Ride for Roswell! Come for wine tastings, trivia, or both!

Pre-registration strongly encouraged.

WINE TASTINGS = $30
Your choice of three red and/or white selections from owner Phil Smith

KAHOOT! TRIVIA = $10 per person or $20 for a team of two
Two rounds of trivia starting at 7 PM: 1.) Wine and spirits, 2.) Potpourri. Prizes for first and second place!

A wine basket raffle will be available! Also, all attendees will receive a chance to win a door prize.

The Winesmith
$10-$40
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 4 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Team Roswell Rollers
716-284-6576
huddles1025@roadrunner.com
https://tinyurl.com/RFR2023RPCS
The Winesmith
846 Main Street
Buffalo, New York 14202
716-235-8135
thewinesmith716@gmail.com
https://www.instagram.com/the_winesmith