Wine Tastings and Kahoot! Trivia to Benefit the Ride for Roswell

Join The Winesmith and Team Roswell Rollers for a fun evening to benefit the Ride for Roswell! Come for wine tastings, trivia, or both!

Pre-registration strongly encouraged.

WINE TASTINGS = $30

Your choice of three red and/or white selections from owner Phil Smith

KAHOOT! TRIVIA = $10 per person or $20 for a team of two

Two rounds of trivia starting at 7 PM: 1.) Wine and spirits, 2.) Potpourri. Prizes for first and second place!

A wine basket raffle will be available! Also, all attendees will receive a chance to win a door prize.