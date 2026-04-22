- Charity & Outreach,
- Food & Drink,
- Community Events
Wine Tastings and Kahoot! Trivia to Benefit the Ride for Roswell
- Charity & Outreach,
- Food & Drink,
- Community Events
Wine Tastings and Kahoot! Trivia to Benefit the Ride for Roswell
Join The Winesmith and Team Roswell Rollers for a fun evening to benefit the Ride for Roswell! Come for wine tastings, trivia, or both!
Pre-registration strongly encouraged.
WINE TASTINGS = $30
Your choice of three red and/or white selections from owner Phil Smith
KAHOOT! TRIVIA = $10 per person or $20 for a team of two
Two rounds of trivia starting at 7 PM: 1.) Wine and spirits, 2.) Potpourri. Prizes for first and second place!
A wine basket raffle will be available! Also, all attendees will receive a chance to win a door prize.
The Winesmith
$10-$40
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 4 May 2026
Event Supported By
Team Roswell Rollers
716-284-6576
huddles1025@roadrunner.com
The Winesmith
846 Main StreetBuffalo, New York 14202
716-235-8135
thewinesmith716@gmail.com