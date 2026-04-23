© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Culture
  • Community Events
  • Free

Unity Fest

  • Culture
  • Community Events
  • Free

Unity Fest

The Lockport City School District Unity Fest is a vibrant, community-wide celebration dedicated to fostering inclusion, cultural awareness, and school spirit. This annual event brings together students, families, and local residents for a high-energy, family-friendly day designed to highlight the diverse backgrounds and collective talents within the Lockport community.

Open to the public with free admission, Unity Fest serves as a vital platform for building a stronger, more unified Lockport through celebration and mutual respect. Attendees can enjoy a variety of activities, including:

-Student Showcases: Live music, art exhibitions, and demonstrations by LCSD students.
-Interactive Booths: Engaging displays and interactive activities from 50+ local organizations and community resources.
-Cultural Exchange: Opportunities to explore the unique traditions that define our neighbors.
-Food & Games: Local food vendors and activities designed for children and teens of all ages.

Lockport High School
04:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 29 May 2026

Event Supported By

Lockport City School District
7164784789
dbeiter@lockportschools.net
Lockport City School District

Artist Group Info

https://www.lockportschools.org/page/unity-fest
Lockport High School
250 Lincoln Avenue
Lockport, New York 14094
7164784789
dbeiter@lockportschools.net
https://www.lockportschools.org/unityfest