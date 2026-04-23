The Lockport City School District Unity Fest is a vibrant, community-wide celebration dedicated to fostering inclusion, cultural awareness, and school spirit. This annual event brings together students, families, and local residents for a high-energy, family-friendly day designed to highlight the diverse backgrounds and collective talents within the Lockport community.

Open to the public with free admission, Unity Fest serves as a vital platform for building a stronger, more unified Lockport through celebration and mutual respect. Attendees can enjoy a variety of activities, including:

-Student Showcases: Live music, art exhibitions, and demonstrations by LCSD students.

-Interactive Booths: Engaging displays and interactive activities from 50+ local organizations and community resources.

-Cultural Exchange: Opportunities to explore the unique traditions that define our neighbors.

-Food & Games: Local food vendors and activities designed for children and teens of all ages.