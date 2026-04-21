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Make a scrapbook for the library memory care kit

  • Art
  • Charity & Outreach
  • Buffalo Toronto Public Media Events

Make a scrapbook for the library memory care kit

The Seymour Library Cassadaga Branch is holding an event on Wednesday, April 29th at 2 pm. We are asking local people to help us fill themed scrapbooks with images of Cities around the world, gardens/food preparation, celebrities or well-known people, holidays/celebrations, forms of transportation such as boats, cars, bikes, etc. We will be adding these scrapbooks to our memory care kits that patrons can use at the Library or check out. This is part of our ongoing Alzheimer's programming and support initiatives. Supplies will be provided, but if anyone would like to bring relevant media such as magazines or old cookbooks, we are happy to incorporate the images.

Seymour Cassadaga Library Kit
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Wed, 29 Apr 2026

Event Supported By

Mary E Seymour Memorial Free Library
7165953822
info@stocktonlibraries.org
www.stocktonlibraries.org
Seymour Cassadaga Library Kit
18 Maple Ave
Cassadaga, New York 14718
716-595-3822
info@stocktonlibraries.org
www.stocktonlibraries.org