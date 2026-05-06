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  • Live Music
  • Performing Arts

Let the Music In

  • Live Music
  • Performing Arts

Let the Music In

Niagara Frontier Chord Authority (NFCA) Presents … Let the Music In! As summer approaches and we let the sunshine in, let the music in too! We invite you to enjoy our toe tapping tunes sung by an award-winning chorus, socialize with some wonderful people and enjoy our refreshments. 50/50 and bake sale too! Come celebrate the moments of connection and happiness that music can bring. We are the WNY Chapter of Harmony, Inc. Our motto: Empowering women through music, education, and friendship. NFCA is a 501c3 registered non-profit organization.  NFCAchorusInfo@gmail.com for more details

Trinity Lutheran Church
$10
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Niagara Frontier Chord Authority
nfcapresident@gmail.com
www.nfcaharmony.org
Trinity Lutheran Church
3445 Sheridan Dr
Amherst, New York 14226
mfcachorusinfo@gmail.com