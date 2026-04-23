Buffalo Society of Artists Art-O-Rama

One Night, 141 artists, Live Music, Food, Drink, Friendly Competition, Camaraderie: an evening of art and entertainment to Support the Video Archive Project!

141 pieces of art from BSA members and donation from estate and private collection: Engage in some good natured competition and take a favorite BSA artist piece home from the BSA Art Auction with Special Guest Emcee WKBW's Dave Cash!

Live Music for the evening provided by GRC of Buffalo.

Complimentary food and beverage, and raffles with prizes from Vern Stein Art & Frame and Hyatt's All Things Creative!

Art-O-Rama is also the official launch party for "A Legacy of Prominence and Promise: the First 130 Years." Author and researcher Len Kagelmacher and BSA past-President Russell Ram will be on hand with signed copies of this limited edition publication. Compiled over the course of eight years and painstakingly researched, this definitive history includes write-ups of both key and obscure figures from Buffalo's past and contributions from contributing Presidents and BSA writers.

Doors open promptly at 5 p.m. Mark your calendars for a night to remember and visit https://buffalosocietyofartists.org/event/art-o-rama/ for information on admission or to purchase pre-sale tickets!

Bring some cash, some excitement and a love of art and history, and help fund the next chapter of the BSA Video Archive Project.

About the Video Archive Project:

The Buffalo Society of Artists Video Archive Project (VAP) documents a recorded history of many prominent artists in WNY – both members and nonmembers.

These video-recordings engage the artists in a dialogue about their individual histories, vision, and techniques and is archived at the Burchfield Penney Art Center. This important video documentation is available for use in historical, educational, and cultural endeavors.