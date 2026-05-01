- Charity & Outreach
Beer for Cats - Ten Lives Club Fundraiser
- Charity & Outreach
Beer for Cats - Ten Lives Club Fundraiser
Beer for Cats features 3 specialty draft beers, silent auction items, beer-themed and pet-themed raffle baskets. Thanks to the generousity of Mr Goodbar, 100% of the proceeds, including the specialty drafts, will go to Ten Lives Club. This will be our 16th annual spring Beer for Cats event at Mr Goodbar.
Mr Goodbar
05:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 1 May 2026
Event Supported By
Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group
716 646-5577
Mr Goodbar
1110 Elmwood AveBuffalo, New York 14222