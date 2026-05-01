© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Charity & Outreach

Beer for Cats - Ten Lives Club Fundraiser

  • Charity & Outreach

Beer for Cats - Ten Lives Club Fundraiser

Beer for Cats features 3 specialty draft beers, silent auction items, beer-themed and pet-themed raffle baskets. Thanks to the generousity of Mr Goodbar, 100% of the proceeds, including the specialty drafts, will go to Ten Lives Club. This will be our 16th annual spring Beer for Cats event at Mr Goodbar.

Mr Goodbar
05:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 1 May 2026

Event Supported By

Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group
716 646-5577
https://www.tenlivesclub.com/
Mr Goodbar
1110 Elmwood Ave
Buffalo, New York 14222
https://www.facebook.com/events/mr-goodbar/beer-for-cats/940342501586085/