Etón Odyssey Radio
Pledge: $12 monthly Sustainer or $144 annually
The Etón Odyssey is a multifunction alert radio that is rugged, rechargeable, and reliable! Not to mention solar-powered, splash proof, smart phone & tablet charging with Bluetooth streaming.
Features:
- 2000 mAh Rechargeable Lithium-ion Battery
- Alkaline Batteries (not included)
- Digital Tuner & Display
- 5V 1.0A USB Output
- Bluetooth Ready
- High-Efficiency Solar Panel Charging
- Hand Crank Power
- IPX4 – Weatherproof
- Bright, Long-Lasting LED
- Flashlight
- Red Emergency Beacon & Siren
- DC Power input via included USB-C Cable
- AUX-IN Jack
- Headphone Jack
- Clock
- AM/FM/SW/WB Coverage
- Shortwave
- NOAA Weather Alerts
- Carabineer (included)
