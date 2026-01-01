© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

BTPM The Bridge Presents: Noah Kahan at Highmark Stadium

Noah Kahan is coming to Highmark Stadium on Saturday, June 12, 2027 as part of his Last of the Bugs World Tour.

Fans should register for the pre-sale before sign-up closes on Nov. 5, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

Noah Kahan The Last of the Bugs World Tour 2027 Sat. June 12 Buffalo Highmark Stadium
PRESALE: Noah Kahan | The Last of the Bugs World Tour
Presale begins November 10.
Sign Up Today

Pre-sale links will be sent out on Monday, Nov. 9, and pre-sale tickets can be purchased beginning Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Giveaway

As the presenting sponsor of this show, BTPM The Bridge wants to send YOU! Fill out the form below to enter for your chance to win tickets to be our guest and see Noah Kahan live!