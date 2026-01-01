BTPM The Bridge Presents: Noah Kahan at Highmark Stadium
Noah Kahan is coming to Highmark Stadium on Saturday, June 12, 2027 as part of his Last of the Bugs World Tour.
Fans should register for the pre-sale before sign-up closes on Nov. 5, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. EST.
Presale begins November 10.
Pre-sale links will be sent out on Monday, Nov. 9, and pre-sale tickets can be purchased beginning Tuesday, Nov. 10.
Giveaway
As the presenting sponsor of this show, BTPM The Bridge wants to send YOU! Fill out the form below to enter for your chance to win tickets to be our guest and see Noah Kahan live!