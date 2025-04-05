BTPM Classical Live on Stage! Presents: Nusantara Arts Javanese Gamelan Music

Please join BTPM Classical Live on Stage! NUSANTARA ARTS JAVANESE GAMELAN WITH HERI PURWANTO on Saturday, April 5, 2025 at 7pm.

Nusantara Arts Javanese community performing arts gamelan group presents a fun selection of songs from Central Java. They will play songs with styles ranging from the Palace to the Village. Come and hear Heri Purwanto, an expert musician from Indonesia who is in residence in Buffalo and learn from him and our Executive Director Matt Dunning about the Javanese gamelan gong orchestra that lives with us here in Buffalo!

This event includes a post-concert Q&A and light refreshments.

This is a free event, however, you must register to attend. Parking is free in our gated lot.