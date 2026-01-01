Borderless HR — a division of Buffalo Toronto Public Media — provides fractional human resources support designed for nonprofit organizations.

We understand that managing people is essential to your mission — but not every organization has the resources or need for a full-time HR department. Borderless HR gives nonprofits access to experienced HR guidance and practical support when and where they need it.

Whether you need ongoing fractional HR support, help strengthening your people practices, or expertise for a specific project, we meet your organization where it is and provide solutions that make sense for your team.

Our Services



Fractional and ongoing HR support

HR policies, handbooks, and procedures

Employee relations, workplace investigations, and guidance

Job descriptions and position development

Organizational design

Total rewards, compensation, and market benchmarking

Recruiting and hiring support

Performance management

Employee engagement and workplace culture

HR compliance and best practices

Training and professional development

Benefits guidance and administration

HR projects and organizational transitions

Your systems. Our expertise.

Already have HR systems in place? We can work within your existing platforms for applicant tracking, payroll, benefits, and personnel management, including ADP, Paycom, isolved, Paychex, Workday, and more.

Not sure what's working — or what could work better? We can assess your current HR practices, processes, and systems to identify opportunities for greater efficiency, strengthen your HR infrastructure, and recommend practical improvements.

Trusted with your people. Trusted with your information.

Confidentiality, security, and privacy are fundamental to effective, trusted HR. Our experienced professionals approach your organization and employees with the professionalism, discretion, and care you would expect from your own HR team.

Your mission is your priority. People are ours.

Strong organizations need strong people practices. Borderless HR provides the HR expertise and infrastructure your organization needs.

From answering the everyday people questions to helping navigate more complex workplace challenges, we provide practical, thoughtful guidance grounded in an understanding of how nonprofits actually operate.

Need an experienced HR partner? Let’s start the conversation.

